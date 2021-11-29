Caring Milton Keynes estate ensures all its residents have a cracking Christmas

Officials on an estate in one of the most deprived areas of MK are ensuring residents will have a very happy Christmas.

Youngsters living on Beanhill are being treated to a free sledging session at Snozone in the Xscape on December 15.

On the same day, all elderly or vulnerable people on the estate will be treated to a free lunch, donated by Tesco and the Mears Group.

In the evening, families all over Beanhill will be enthralled with a visit from Santa himself, on the Woughton Community Council sleigh.

Residents will be given hot chocolate and marshmallows and all the children on the estate will be given a small present.

Parish councillors have organised all the events, together with the Beanhill Residents Association and Moorlands Community Centre.

"The mayor is expected to visit for lunch along with representatives from Tesco, who have shown great support in our local area and have offered to continue that help with other projects moving on next year," said Beanhill parish councillor Brian Hepburn.

"I just want to show thanks to all the groups and organisations that have chosen to help Ceanhill," he said.

Woughton Community Council (WCC) covers Leadenhall, Eaglestone, Peartree Bridge, Coffee Hall, Beanhill, Netherfield and Tinkers Bridge – an area that falls within the UK's top 10 per cent of the most deprived wards.

The community council beat thousands of other authorities in 2019 to win a national 'Star Council' award.