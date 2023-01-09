Caring Milton Keynes primary school seeks public donations towards special ‘wellbeing benches’ for pupils
The school is passionate about investing in youngsters’ mental health
A city school has put out a public appeal to invest in the mental health of their young pupils.
Water Hall Primary School has already built a special ‘wellbeing centre’ in its Bletchley grounds.
Deputy headteacher Adele Howson said: "The centre is a designated building for pupils to use when they’re struggling with their mental health and need help and support from trained staff.
"The interior of the centre i furnished to create a calm and safe environment for pupils.”
Now the school would like pupils to be able to use the wellbeing centre’s outdoor courtyard area as a place of calm and tranquillity.
“With budgets restricted, we’re putting out a plea to the wider community for a donation of a couple of new benches where staff can chat to the pupils outside. Can you help?” said Ms Howson.
She added: “Come and be part of the Water Hall Primary School story #ItsOkayNotToBeOkay.”