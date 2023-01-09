News you can trust since 1981
Caring Milton Keynes primary school seeks public donations towards special ‘wellbeing benches’ for pupils

The school is passionate about investing in youngsters’ mental health

By Sally Murrer
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 5:27pm

A city school has put out a public appeal to invest in the mental health of their young pupils.

Water Hall Primary School has already built a special ‘wellbeing centre’ in its Bletchley grounds.

Deputy headteacher Adele Howson said: "The centre is a designated building for pupils to use when they’re struggling with their mental health and need help and support from trained staff.

"The interior of the centre i furnished to create a calm and safe environment for pupils.”

Now the school would like pupils to be able to use the wellbeing centre’s outdoor courtyard area as a place of calm and tranquillity.

“With budgets restricted, we’re putting out a plea to the wider community for a donation of a couple of new benches where staff can chat to the pupils outside. Can you help?” said Ms Howson.

She added: “Come and be part of the Water Hall Primary School story #ItsOkayNotToBeOkay.”

