A city school has put out a public appeal to invest in the mental health of their young pupils.

Water Hall Primary School has already built a special ‘wellbeing centre’ in its Bletchley grounds.

Deputy headteacher Adele Howson said: "The centre is a designated building for pupils to use when they’re struggling with their mental health and need help and support from trained staff.

"The interior of the centre i furnished to create a calm and safe environment for pupils.”

Now the school would like pupils to be able to use the wellbeing centre’s outdoor courtyard area as a place of calm and tranquillity.

“With budgets restricted, we’re putting out a plea to the wider community for a donation of a couple of new benches where staff can chat to the pupils outside. Can you help?” said Ms Howson.