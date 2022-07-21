Caring Milton Keynes recycling scheme that provides cheap or free furniture is struggling to keep up with demand from people desperately in need

Reuse Community Project, based on Kiln Farm, has run successfully for many years, taking local people's unwanted items and providing them at discount price to families and individuals who are living off benefits.

All profit made from the resale of goods is used to help to various local charitable organisations and causes.

The initiative has saved hundreds of tons of furniture from going to waste in landfill over the years, helping the environment as well as the community.

Reuse is in need of more donated furniture to help households in need in Milton Keynes

But over the past few months Reuse has seen its biggest ever surge in people and families coming to them for help.

As a result, the project is desperate need of people to donate more good quality furniture, white goods or household essentials to enable it to meet that demand.

A spokesman said: "With the cost of living crisis rising our service is needed now more than ever. We are seeing a huge increase in those in desperate need of household items. So many more residents in Milton Keynes area are falling into poverty or experiencing social hardships and reaching out to us for help.

“We are struggling to keep up with demand."

Items the project needs include good quality white goods and large furniture items such as wardrobes, sofas, chairs, etc. It also welcomes dining suites, mirrors, garden furniture and tools, TV’s (slimline models only, including remote controls), PCs and computer monitors, hi-fi systems, decorating materials, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and bikes

All fabric items must have original fire label attached and no marks, rips or stains.”

Re-Use also offers brand new end-of-line or surplus products, donated by businesses, at bargain prices..

Reuse collects items free of charge or for a voluntary donation. They also offer a full house clearance servce.

If people prefer, they can dropped off goods themselves, by appointment, to their warehouse at Unit 16 Burners Lane.