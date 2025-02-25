Caring parish in Milton Keynes wins prestigious national 'Council of the Year' award

By Sally Murrer
Published 25th Feb 2025, 17:43 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 17:43 BST

A local parish council had been honoured as ‘Council of the Year’ by a national association.

Great Linford Parish Council (GLPC) has won the prestigious title in the Star Council Awards, as a tribute to its “unwavering commitment” to community engagement, effective collaboration and innovative service delivery..

Organised by the National Association of Local Councils, the awards are designed to sett a benchmark for parish and town councils nationwide..

A spokesperson said: “GPLC has transformed local engagement by recruiting a community liaison officer, communications officer, and community programmes officer, strengthening partnerships with over 50 organisations, and launching both a Partners Forum and Community Forum to tackle local issues collectively.

Great Linford Parish Council covers a large areaGreat Linford Parish Council covers a large area
Great Linford Parish Council covers a large area

“Through staffing reforms, training, and strategic funding, GLPC now efficiently manages five community facilities, an expanded Ranger team, and new play areas and community assets, boosting local services by 400%.”

From stop-and-chat surveys to a quarterly magazine, monthly litter picks, and initiatives such as the community larder, cafés, ESOL classes, and free school holiday activities, GLPC actively listens and responds to residents' needs, the judges heard.

Launching a youth club and café has further cement edits commitment to local well-being.

The parish council has also used S106 funding (contributions from local developers) and grants to revitalised local spaces, convert a disused building into a thriving community hub, and introduce new environmental and social initiatives. These included a Ranger team that collected 52 tons of litter in 2023.

The GLPC offices are at1 St Leger Court in Great Linford and the opening times are Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9am to 4pm, and Wednesdays from 9am to 12 noon.

You can view their website here.

