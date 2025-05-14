Caring police officers rescue tiny orphaned ducklings trapped down a drain on Milton Keynes grid road

Six little ducklings have been saved from death by two police officer heroes.

The terrified babies stumbled down a drain while their mother was leading them across a busy city grid road to reach water.

They were trapped inside the drain while mother stood on top, looking down at them and refusing to leave them, when sadly she was struck by car and killed.

"It’s heartbreaking, but without her devotion, no one would have known the ducklings were there. In a way, she gave her life to save theirs,” said a spokesperson for MK Swan Rescue.

The ducklings are now thriving in foster care

A concerned member of the public raised the alarm, two incredible PCSO’s from TVP Milton Keynes managed to safely retrieve all six ducklings and called Swan Rescue for help.

They kept the babies safe at one of the local stations, in a tiny kitten carrier, until volunteers could collect them.

“The ducklings are now in care with our dedicated foster team, joining some of the other orphans being looked after, and will stay with us until they’re ready to be released back to the wild where they belong,” said the Swan Rescue spokesperson,

“They ducklings owe their lives to some very special people who came together to save them,” they added.

The police officers rescued the ducklings from inside the drain

MK Swan Rescue is a dedicated team of rescuers, volunteers, and advocates working tirelessly to protect and care for swans and waterfowl across Milton Keynes. Its mission is centred on education, prevention, rescue, rehabilitation and advocacy.

To contact them, or donate towards their work, visit here.