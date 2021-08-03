Cases rise again in Milton Keynes today, as another local Covid-linked death is recorded

Another Covid-linked death has sadly been recorded in MK today, while 115 more people have tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours.

This compares to 71 people yesterday (Monday) and has brought the borough's case rate (the number of cases per 100,000 people) up to 278.7.

After weeks of having a case rate significantly below the national average, we are now very close. Today the UK average stands at 279.5 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Meanwhile the number of Covid patients in Milton Keynes hospital still stands at 30, with two of them needing ventilation.

Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths was high today, with 138 recorded over the past 24 hours. The single death in MK is recorded as a person who had the words Covid-19 written on the death certificate, rather than someone who had a positive test during the previous 28 days.