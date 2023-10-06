Cash incentive offered to private landlords offering longer tenancies to Milton Keynes families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Landlords could receive cash incentives of up to £6,680 for helping to house homeless families by offering longer term tenancies.

Around 100 landlords have signed up to the new scheme which also offers landlords a secure rent if they house families who have rented privately but have been made homeless, typically if the rental property was sold by their former landlord.

The scheme is open to all landlords who are able to offer a tenancy lasting between six months and two years. Milton Keynes City Council is also offering guaranteed rent throughout the duration of the tenancy even if the tenant can’t pay.

Cllr Emily Darlington pictured with landlord Karl who has joined up to the scheme

Karl, one of the landlords who has signed up to the scheme, said: “We care about our tenants and it’s always nice to provide a home to a family in need. The city council’s incentive scheme and guaranteed rent makes it easier for us to do that.”

The rent guarantee gives landlords an added layer of reassurance so they don’t need to worry that a tenant might fall into arrears and leave them out of pocket. The scheme also offers landlords:

> Help from the council to find tenants

> The opportunity to receive benefit payments directly

> Free inspections to ensure a property meets Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS) standards. If the property fails, landlords will be supported in bringing it up to the required standard.

The cash incentive is paid in addition to any rent in advance or deposit requested. Further details about the scheme and how to apply are available on the city council’s website.

Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, Cllr Emily Darlington said: “It was great to visit Karl and hear his positive experiences, which shows that the scheme works for both landlords and tenants.