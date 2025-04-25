Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Casino MK has ceased trading with immediate effect after administrators admitted it was not possible to complete a sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aspers UK Holdings Limited, which operates the site, which was located at the Xscape building in Central Milton Keynes, went into administration earlier this month.

FTI Consulting were appointed as joint administrators on April 8, however in a statement to the Citizen, they said it had not been possible to achieve a sale of Aspers Milton Keynes site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement the administrators said: "Aspers was materially impacted by COVID and, following a shift in customer habits, has struggled to return to pre-COVID trading levels, resulting in the need for ongoing stakeholder support, which has been exacerbated by underperforming units.

The Casino MK has ceased trading with immediate effect after administrators admitted it was not possible to achieve a sale

"Over the past few months, the directors and key stakeholders have worked to try and safeguard the future of the business.

"On appointment the joint administrators successfully completed a sale of the shares in the entities that operated the casino in Westfield, Stratford to Genting Casinos UK Limited. The casino in Stratford continues to trade as usual.

"Regrettably, it has not been possible to achieve a sale of Aspers (Milton Keynes) Limited (which traded as the Casino MK), and whilst the joint administrators will continue to explore options in respect of the Casino MK, given the ongoing funding and licensing requirements, the Casino MK has ceased trading with immediate effect."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The casino offered slot, electronic and table games, poker tournaments for members, live music and food at its restaurant known as Clary’s Bar and Grill.

It opened in 2013 and was the second large licence super casino to open in the United Kingdom.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.