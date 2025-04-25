Casino MK ceases trading with immediate effect after administrators unable to complete sale
Aspers UK Holdings Limited, which operates the site, which was located at the Xscape building in Central Milton Keynes, went into administration earlier this month.
FTI Consulting were appointed as joint administrators on April 8, however in a statement to the Citizen, they said it had not been possible to achieve a sale of Aspers Milton Keynes site.
In a statement the administrators said: "Aspers was materially impacted by COVID and, following a shift in customer habits, has struggled to return to pre-COVID trading levels, resulting in the need for ongoing stakeholder support, which has been exacerbated by underperforming units.
"Over the past few months, the directors and key stakeholders have worked to try and safeguard the future of the business.
"On appointment the joint administrators successfully completed a sale of the shares in the entities that operated the casino in Westfield, Stratford to Genting Casinos UK Limited. The casino in Stratford continues to trade as usual.
"Regrettably, it has not been possible to achieve a sale of Aspers (Milton Keynes) Limited (which traded as the Casino MK), and whilst the joint administrators will continue to explore options in respect of the Casino MK, given the ongoing funding and licensing requirements, the Casino MK has ceased trading with immediate effect."
The casino offered slot, electronic and table games, poker tournaments for members, live music and food at its restaurant known as Clary’s Bar and Grill.
It opened in 2013 and was the second large licence super casino to open in the United Kingdom.