Cast announced for The Bodyguard’s run at Milton Keynes Theatre

The cast has been announced for musical The Bodyguard, which is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre in October.

The musical, which is based on the 1992 Oscar-winning film of the same name, that stars Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is coming to the theatre from Tuesday 21st to Saturday 25th October.

Sidonie Smith stars as Rachel Marron, having played the same role in performances of the show in Stuttgart.

At some performances the role of Marron will be played by Mireia Mambo, who has starred in theatre shows including Sunset Boulevard, West Side Story and Hairspray.

Sidonie Smith is starring as Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard, which is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre in October. Pic: Conny Wenk

The role of Frank Farmer is being played by Adam Garcia, who recently featured in the UK tour of the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Sasha Monique, who appeared in the UK tour of Hairspray stars as Nicki Marron, while Matt Milburn, who recently featured as part of the cast of ITV soap opera Coronation Street plays Sy Spector.

The Bodyguard tells the story of former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Farmer who is hired to protect Rachel Marron from a stalker, however the pair unexpectedly fall in love.

It features some of Whitney Houston’s biggest hits including I Wanna Dance with Somebody and I Will Always Love You.

To date, The Bodyguard has been performed to more than 3.9 million people across 15 countries.

Performances take place at 7.30pm each night from October 21 to 25, with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday October 25.

Tickets start at £15 and are on sale now through the ATG Theatre website.