Cast of this year's Christmas panto, including famous Diversity dancers, get to to know Milton Keynes

The famous Diversity street dancers who are appearing in this years MK Theatre panto have been out and about in Milton Keynes.

Jack and the Beanstalk is the title of the panto and Ashley Banjo and his fellow Diversity crew will star as Jack and his siblings.

Joining them is MK favourite Pete Firman as Jack's brother Simon, Laura Evans as Princess Jill, Daniel Boys as Fleshcreep, Jack Land Noble as Dame Trot and Gina Murray as Mother Nature.

Milton Keynes Theatre Director Emma Sullivan said: "We are so excited to be announcing our full Jack and The Beanstalk cast. Panto season is such a special time for us all at Milton Keynes Theatre and we've missed it so much.

"We know this year's panto will be one to remember and we can't wait for audiences to see what we have in store".

Dance group Diversity have been a household name since winning Britain's Got Talent in 2009. Ashley is well known for his television roles and has presented, judged and produced many top programmes including Britain's Got Talent, Dancing On Ice and the Emmy and BAFTA award winning The Real Full Monty.

MK Theatre says audiences can expect laughs, music, special effects, magic beans and bundles of audience participation in this "giant of a pantomime ".

For a sneak preview, see our gallery. All the photographs are from Jane Russell Photography.

