Cat-loving youngster from Milton Keynes to put her best paw forward for charity

A cat-loving youngster from Milton Keynes is putting her best paw forward to help her feline friends.

Jessie Ward is preparing for a sponsored walk, in full cat costume no less, in aid of MK Cat Rescue.

The rescue charity rehomes both strays and unwanted cats. And so far, Jessie has raised £80 for the charity by making treat cones for dogs in the evenings after school, using her own money to buy the ingredients.

Jessie is preparing for a very different kind of cat-walk.

The youngster explained why she chose to help the rescue charity as part of her charity work with the Brownies.

She said: “I love cats, I have four cats and two of them are rescue cats.

“I don’t want cats being homeless so I wanted to help them. I’m really happy to be raising money for MK Cat Rescue because I feel I am helping to save cats’ lives.”

Jessie’s parents, Mark and Jenni, added: “We are so proud of Jessie. She is a very kind and caring girl who absolutely loves animals.

“She is so motivated and passionate about raising money for the charity. This has become more than just achieving her brownie badge now and she really hopes to make a difference to the cats being supported by MK Cat Rescue.”

Jessie will be completing a sponsored walk around Caldecotte Lake on April 22 dressed as a cat. All walkers are welcome to join her - both two and four legged of course.

