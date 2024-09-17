Firefighters in Milton Keynes have been called to house and car fires, and rescued a cat in the last few days. Photo: George Sweeney

House and car fires and a cat rescue have been among the recent call-outs for firefighters in Milton Keynes.

Yesterday firefighters were called to a property on Whetstone Close in the Heelands area of the city just after 10am, with heavy smoke coming from the house.

The roof and first floor of the house received 80 per cent damage from fire, with the ground floor affected by fire and water damage.

Four appliances and crews and two officers attended the scene.

Yesterday afternoon one fire crew attended a car on its side at North Secklow Roundabout in Milton Keynes just after 2pm.

The fire was located to the engine compartment of the car, with one man being treated by South Central Ambulance Service.

At the weekend, one fire crew freed a cat after its head became trapped in a hole in a shed.

Fire crews released the cat at around 4.30pm on Saturday September 14 at a property on Garrowmore Grove in Bletchley.