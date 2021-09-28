Cat rescued from Greece goes missing in Milton Keynes

A Bletchley cat lover is making a last ditch attempt to find the pet she rescued while on holiday in Greece.

Rachel Allden and her family were holidaying in Kefalonia five years ago when the thin, unhealthy-looking cat appeared at their villa.

"We are massive animal lovers, especially cat lovers," said Rachel.

"We took her to a vets the next day, got her treated, then we decided to bring her home with us."

But the airline needed five days notice the cat to travel, and the family's holiday was due to end.

They were forced to leave as planned, then forked out hundreds of pounds for a second flight to Greece a week later to collect the little cat, who they christened Mila.

When they finally got her to their West Bletchley home, they were in for another surprise - Mila was expecting kittens.

She gave birth six weeks later and the kittens were adopted by Rachel's parents. Meanwhile Mila recovered her strength, was neutered and microchipped, but diagnosed with asthma. She needs regular medication to keep her healthy..

But back in June Mila disappeared from home and has not been seen since.

Rachel, who has spent hours searching for her and putting up posters, says the family is missing her terribly.

"Our home isn't the same without her. We have another cat who is missing her too. We are not sleeping with worry. It's the not knowing - we have no closure," she said.

