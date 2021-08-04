Cat shot with air rifle and left for dead at children's play park in Milton Keynes

A pet cat was shot with an air rifle and left in agony in a children's play park on a city estate.

The black and white cat, who is called Rocket was found with serious wounds on Monday afternoon in the Blue Play Park on Monkston. He was panting, unable to move properly and clearly in pain.

He was rushed to the vet, who says he has a 50-50 chance of recovery.

The little cat was found panting and unable to move properly

The sick incident has caused outrage on social media and concern among other pet owners in the area.

"There is obviously a sick and twisted person out there and I hope the police are taking this seriously! I've got all my fingers crossed that the poor cat makes a full recovery," said one animal lover.

Another said: "I hope the police will get involved into this, what if who ever has done this to the cat, will wake up one day and start shooting kids?

Police have been informed about the shooting.