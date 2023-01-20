Cat uses one of its nine lives after being rescued from drain at property in Milton Keynes

Curiosity almost got the better of a cat which had to be rescued after getting stuck in a drain.

The drama happened in Monkston, Milton Keynes, on Tuesday afternoon when the pet become stuck in a water drain measuring approximately 20m x 12m.

Advertisement

Firefighters used small gear and some gentle coaxing to carefully push the frightened cat towards the exit of the drain and finally release it.

A fire crew from West Ashland came to the rescue after a cat got stuck in a drain

The cat, which wasn’t any worse for its misadventure, was checked over by the RSPCA and handed back to the cat’s relieved owners.

They extended thanks to the firefighters from Ashland who attended the rescue.

Advertisement