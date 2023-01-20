News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV

Cat uses one of its nine lives after being rescued from drain at property in Milton Keynes

Fire crews had to gently coax the frightened animal out

By Olga Norford
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Curiosity almost got the better of a cat which had to be rescued after getting stuck in a drain.

The drama happened in Monkston, Milton Keynes, on Tuesday afternoon when the pet become stuck in a water drain measuring approximately 20m x 12m.

Firefighters used small gear and some gentle coaxing to carefully push the frightened cat towards the exit of the drain and finally release it.

A fire crew from West Ashland came to the rescue after a cat got stuck in a drain
Most Popular

The cat, which wasn’t any worse for its misadventure, was checked over by the RSPCA and handed back to the cat’s relieved owners.

They extended thanks to the firefighters from Ashland who attended the rescue.

Read More
Famous Finn the 'Tin Can Cat' finds true love to keep him on the straight and na...
Cat rescues are quite common - read our story about Finn who was named the Tin Can Cat after he got his head firmly wedged in an empty food can
Milton KeynesRSPCA