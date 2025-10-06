CCTV image released after man has glass smashed against head during assault at Milton Keynes pub

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an assault at a pub in Milton Keynes in July

The victim also had a chair thrown at him during the assault, which happened at The Moon Under Water pub on Marlborough Gate at 10pm on Wednesday July 9.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the attack, which left the victim, a man in his fifties, with cuts to his face and requiring stitches.

Investigating officer PC Lily Thornton said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this assault or has information that may assist us to please get in touch.

“If you recognise the man in the image, or if this is you, please contact us as we think this person may have information to assist our investigation.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online via our website, quoting 43250344961.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”