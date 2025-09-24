CCTV image released after man seen assaulting boy outside escape room in Milton Keynes
The incident took place outside Escape Hunt, in the Xscape building, at around 5pm on Saturday September 13, with the identities of the man and child involved currently unknown.
Investigating officer PC Jordan Buchanan-Kay said: “I am appealing to anyone who may recognise the man in this image as he may have vital information which could assist our investigation.
“If you think you recognise him or if this is you, please get in touch.
“I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw the man in Escape Hunt to please contact us.
“The identities of both the man and child involved are currently unknown, and police are working to establish the circumstances and ensure the child’s welfare.
“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting reference number 43250470805.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”