A CCTV image has been released by police investigating an incident in which a man repeatedly tried to kiss a woman on a bus in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, which is being treated as a sexual assault, took place on the number six bus travelling from Bletchley to Wolverton between 7am and 8am on Monday April 14.

A woman in her twenties boarded the bus at Windermere Drive in Bletchley, and police say during the journey a man sat down next to her and repeatedly tried to kiss her while touching her face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man got off the bus at the Fullers Slade stop before heading in the direction of the Kiln Farm estate.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault on the number six bus travelling between Bletchley and Wolverton

Investigator Katie Coulson said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises the person in this image to please come forward as they may have vital information to assist us with our investigation.

“I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that may assist us to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250161149.

“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”