CCTV image released after man used stolen bank cards at supermarket in Milton Keynes​​​​​​​

Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following an incident of fraud in Milton Keynes.

It happened at approximately 10am on Wednesday, July 3, when a man used stolen bank cards at Sainsbury’s on Witan Gate.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Damien Freeman said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man in this image to please come forward as we believe he may have information about the incident.

“If you witnessed or have images or footage of any of these incidents, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240314013.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”