CCTV image released after stalking of teenage girl at Milton Keynes shopping centre ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The 17-year-old was followed around the shops

By News Team
Published 15th May 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a stalking incident.

It happened at around 4pm on March 31when a 17-year-old girl visited the Centre MK shopping centre.

While there the girl was followed by a man. She repeatedly asked him to not to follow her but it was only when she entered another shop that the man eventually left her alone.

Contact Police if you recognise this man
Investigating officer, PC Daisy Barton, said: “We are releasing a CCTV image of a man who may have vital information in connection with this incident.

“This was a concerning incident for the victim.

“We are asking anyone who recognises the person pictured, or if this is you we would ask you to come forward.

“If you have information please report it online or by calling 101 quoting reference 43230142709.

“If you do not wish to speak to police you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.