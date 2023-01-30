CCTV image released after taxi driver is attacked and robbed in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image of an individual they’d like to speak to regarding the robbery of a taxi driver Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred around 12.30am on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Brookside, Hodge Lea, when three men opened the doors of a taxi and assaulted the driver.

They took his phone and an amount of money.

Police want to speak to this individual in connection with the incident

The victim, a man in his 50s, required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Leanne Pratt, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises this person in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220338790.