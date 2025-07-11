CCTV image released five months after assault in Newport Pagnell High Street which left victim with injured knee

By Neil Shefferd
Published 11th Jul 2025, 11:52 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a man and woman they wish to speak to in connection with an assault in Newport Pagnell High Street, which took place more than five months ago.

The incident took place just after 8pm on Wednesday January 29, when a man in his 30s was assaulted, sustaining injuries to his knee.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "We have been carrying out enquiries into this incident since it was first reported to us and are now appealing to anybody who recognises the people in this image to please come forward as they may have vital information to assist us with our investigation.

"We are also appealing to anyone who recalls witnessing this incident or has information that may assist us to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250048095."

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

