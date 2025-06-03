CCTV images released after mobile phone stolen in Milton Keynes supermarket
The theft took place at around 4.40pm on March 22 in the Fen Street branch of Lidl in the Brooklands area of the city.
The phone was in the victim’s bag when two people approached her from behind and took the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which was in a pink case.
The victim was not injured following the ordeal.
Investigating officer PC Christopher Perkins, from Thames Valley Police’s Assessment and Investigation Unit said: “I am releasing these images as I believe those pictured may have vital information which could assist my investigation.
“If any of these people are you, or you recognise who they are, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“You can do so by reporting online via our website, or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250140144.”