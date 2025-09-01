CCTV released after parcel stolen from outside property in Olney

By Neil Shefferd
Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:42 BST
Police are appealing for the public's help to trace the man pictured, in connection with the theft of a parcel in Olney in Julyplaceholder image
A CCTV image has been released after a parcel was stolen from outside a property in Olney.

Thames Valley Police’s Milton Keynes team released the image on their social media channels on September 1, in connection with the theft which took place back in July.

A parcel was stolen from the doorstep of an address on Berrells Court in Olney at approximately 3.09pm on Sunday July 27.

In a statement police said: “We are keen to speak with this individual in connection with the incident.

“If you recognise him, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact Thames Valley Police via 101, quoting reference 43250379669, or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We thank the community for their continued support in helping us keep Olney safe.”

