CCTV video captures dog savaging cat to death on Milton Keynes estate

A dog allowed to roam off lead around an estate in Milton Keynes has been caught on CCTV savagely killing a pet cat.

The distressing incident happened on Oldbrook at 3am this morning and the owner of the poor cat has still not been traced.

A resident contacted the MK Citizen after he awoke to find a dead ginger cat outside his house this morning. He went through his CCTV and found the whole violent attack had been captured on camera.

The dog on CCTV

He has told police, but claimed they 'do not seem interested' in following up the attack.

The CCTV footage shows a large dog, which was alone and off lead, pick up the cat in its mouth and shake violently from side to side repeatedly. After some time a man, thought to be the dog's owner, walks over and attempts to stop the attack. When it is obvious the cat is beyond help, he walks away with the dog.

We have seen the footage but consider it too distressing to publish. However, we have taken a still photo from it in case anybody recognises the dog.

The animal is large and looks to be a sandy colour. It is wearing a hi-vis harness with a torch light attached.

"It was so shocking," said the resident who has the CCTV.

"This dog was off the lead and is clearly a danger. I contacted the police who weren’t that interested...Their response was terrible, they just didn’t care. I've contacted my MP, and councillor about this await a reply."

The resident added. "I'm trying to locate the owner of the cat myself and also raise awareness."

He does not know who owns the dog but said you can hear the man on the CCTV footage saying a name which sounds like 'Tilly'.

Meanwhile the caring resident has taken the cat's body to Pets at Home vets, which has kindly agreed to hold it for seven days.

If nobody comes forward, the vets will cremate the cat, which did not have a microchip.

The MK Citizen has contacted police to ask if they will be taking any action to trace the owner of the dog. We are awaiting a reply.

The law states it is illegal to allow a a dog be dangerously out of control in a public place as well as a private place.