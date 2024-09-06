If someone mutters 'Wots Occurring' at Milton Keynes Museum they won't be asking a question, but rather a pint of the wet stuff – that being one of the choice ales on offer at its annual Beer Festival.

The four-day event from September 12 to September 15, part of the Heritage Open Days offering, is always popular with those who want to try something fresh, and at incredibly cheap prices.

There will be plenty of choice too, with 10 real ales and five ciders lined-up.

“We team up with Great Oakley brewery to bring the best palate pleasing thirst quenchers to the event, and we've got an exceptional choice this year,” said organiser Graham Harris. “Some of our annual favourites like Wagtail and Tiffield Thunderbolt will be back on the menu, together with the ciders, one of which will be a mango perry.

“The beer festival is an opportunity to come and enjoy all that the museum has to offer for free, and then to indulge in a pint, or three, of whatever takes your fancy.

“It's a nice, family friendly event and we're looking forward to serving you,” Graham added. “Why not leave the motor at home and make a day of it?”

The Beer Festival runs at Milton Keynes Museum as follows:

Thursday & Friday, September 12 & 13, from 11am to 4.30pm

Saturday & Sunday, September 14 & 15, from11am to 5pm.

More information is available on the museum’s website.