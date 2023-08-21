Celebrity-backed company that makes healthy meal replacements to open £8m manufacturing site in Milton Keynes

A trendy celebrity-backed company that makes healthy, balanced meal replacements for people who don’t want to cook is setting up a multi-million pound site in Milton Keynes.

Huel will manufactures its range of nutritionally complete shakes and instant foods from “state-of-the-art” sustainable premises at the PLP Logistics Business Park in Brickhill Road.

The company is backed by stars Idris Elba and Jonathan Ross, who have both invested money in it.

Huel CEO James McMaster with Idris Elba

Warehouse operations at the Milton Keynes site are expected to begin in January 2024, before manufacturing operations commence in the summer. Some 30 new jobs will be created.

The premises will produce Huel’s powder and Hot & Savoury ranges for UK and EU customers, and help to accelerate the production of the Ready-to-drink range for people on the go.

Huel say the sustainability and eco credentials of the MK site enhance the company’s commitment to having a minimal impact on animals and the environment. They ensure that all meals have a carbon footprint of less than 0.5kg CO2e, in line with the requirements to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The MK opening marks another important milestone in what has already been a successful financial year for Huel.

Huel offers a range of instant and healthy food and drinks

CEO James McMaster said: “We are extremely excited to announce the opening of our new state of the art manufacturing site in Milton Keynes in early 2024. The site will have some of the best sustainability credentials in the country and reinforces our commitment to minimising our impact on animals and the environment.

“The opening marks another achievement in what has already been a successful year as we’ve stayed on the front foot and taken important steps to reach even more people and cemented our position as the leading provider of nutritionally complete, convenient and affordable food.”