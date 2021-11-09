Celebrity nail bar to open in Milton Keynes

A nail salon that claims to be favoured by celebrities is opening its doors in Central Milton Keynes.

Townhouse, which advertises itself as a "cult-favourite nail salon of celebrities and beauty editors alike, will open soon in Harrods’ H Beauty emporium in the centre:mk.

It has chosen Milton Keynes to open its first location outside of London.

The brand is used by celebrities including from Drake, Emilia Clarke, Love Island stars and the cast of Made in Chelsea.

A spokesman said: "Set to be the new hotspot for nails in Milton Keynes, Townhouse MK is the perfect buzzy space for a catch up with your friends over a mani and glass of bubbles. Townhouse MK oozes luxury and will be located in the amazing new H Beauty by Harrods department store at

Centre:MK. The space is going to be stunning"

There will be private pedicure stations - including fun peep hatches inspired by seat dividers on a business class flight. The salon will also boast a marble manicure bar.

Customers will have access to Townhouse’s multi-award winning treatment menu and seasonal nail art

collections, as well as Harrods exclusive designs. Treatments on offer will range from quick Express treatments for

customers on the go to indulgent Luxury treats.

Founded in 2018 by Juanita Huber-Millet, Townhouse says it is revolutionising nail care - not only elevating the way nails are done but "reimagining the process from start to finish".

The company is described by Marie Claire as “Hands down the best nail salon” and has won multiple award wins, including being named “Best Nail Salon” at the prestigious Scratch Awards in July 2021 and the Professional Beauty & World Spa Awards in October 2021.