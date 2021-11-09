Celebrity nail bar to open in Milton Keynes
This will be its first salon outside London
A nail salon that claims to be favoured by celebrities is opening its doors in Central Milton Keynes.
Townhouse, which advertises itself as a "cult-favourite nail salon of celebrities and beauty editors alike, will open soon in Harrods’ H Beauty emporium in the centre:mk.
It has chosen Milton Keynes to open its first location outside of London.
A spokesman said: "Set to be the new hotspot for nails in Milton Keynes, Townhouse MK is the perfect buzzy space for a catch up with your friends over a mani and glass of bubbles. Townhouse MK oozes luxury and will be located in the amazing new H Beauty by Harrods department store at
Centre:MK. The space is going to be stunning"
There will be private pedicure stations - including fun peep hatches inspired by seat dividers on a business class flight. The salon will also boast a marble manicure bar.
Customers will have access to Townhouse’s multi-award winning treatment menu and seasonal nail art
collections, as well as Harrods exclusive designs. Treatments on offer will range from quick Express treatments for
customers on the go to indulgent Luxury treats.
Founded in 2018 by Juanita Huber-Millet, Townhouse says it is revolutionising nail care - not only elevating the way nails are done but "reimagining the process from start to finish".
The company is described by Marie Claire as “Hands down the best nail salon” and has won multiple award wins, including being named “Best Nail Salon” at the prestigious Scratch Awards in July 2021 and the Professional Beauty & World Spa Awards in October 2021.
Juanita said: “We have been very selective with our expansion and it was essential that we pick the right place for our first location outside of London. It’s an absolute honour to be opening in Milton Keynes – it just felt like the perfect spot!”