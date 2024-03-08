Census figures show more people involved in Scouts in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was an increase of over 15% for Beavers (aged 6 to 8) and a nearly 37% increase in Explorer Scouts (aged 14 to 17). There were also increases in Cubs (aged 8 to 10) and adult volunteers (aged 18+). Overall, there was an increase in members with the total figure being just under 1800.

Jason Raggett, Lead Volunteer for the District said, “It’s great to see more children and young people involved in Scouts. It’s pleasing to see figures increasing year on year after the pandemic. The Explorer figures are very exciting as this is the highest number since Explorers began in 2003. It proves there are lots of opportunities for teenagers in the City.”

Jason added, “Activities the children and young people will get involved with include camping, pioneering, cooking, problem solving and learning about the community. They will learn skills such as leadership, teamwork, communication and social skills. For the Explorer Scouts, these skills will help them with applications for further education, apprenticeships and employment.”

Beavers learning craft

Chris, a volunteer, in the District said, “We share our skills, knowledge and hobbies with the children and young people and help them learn and develop their own skills. It’s also brilliant to try new activities ourselves, such as narrow boating and archery.”

Ellie, a Scout said, “I enjoy being involved and doing different activities with my friends. I was nervous about going on the climbing wall, but the encouragement from my friends inspired me to reach the top. I’ve also been involved in planning, preparing, cooking, serving, and eating a three-course meal. Both of these were activities I had never done before.”

In a recent survey, 83% of parents think Scouts helps young people develop skills for life.

Jason also said, “We have a large number of children and young people who would like to join one of the sections. To be able to do this, we are looking for some more volunteers.”

Beavers having fun

In a recent survey, 85% of volunteers said they had flexibility around volunteering commitment and the same percentage would recommend their charity as a great place to volunteer.