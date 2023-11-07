They will be up to 21 storeys high

A new planning application could mean the future of The Point, CMK’s most iconic building, is finally doomed.

The application as been submitted by developers GHL (Galliard Holdings Ltd) to demolished the famous pyramid structure and replace it with 487 new flats in tower blocks of up to 21 storeys high.

The apartments will be a mix of build-to-rent, private and affordable, according to the application, which can be viewed here.

But there will also be leisure and retail units within the development and these would include a cinema, a bar, an outdoor sports area and landscaped public space.

The application seeks permission to demolish the entire Point complex in Midsummer Boulevard and would encompass the existing car park area.

The resulting re-development will have a Gross Development Value (GDV) of up to £150 million, say Galliard, who bought the site from retail giant Hammerson in January last year.

It is very likely that the planning application will be granted by Milton Keynes City Council as councillors and officers previously approved a similar multi million pound development plan for The Point from Hammerson several years ago. However, the permission expired in 2021 before any development took place and the site was subsequently put up for sale.

This time Galliard, who have submitted the application under a new company called GHL (Milton Keynes) Ltd, wants to build 233 one bedroom flats, 187 two bedroom and seven with three bedrooms.

They would be working in a joint venture with DS Real Estate.

A Galliard’s spokesman said shortly after the company purchased the site: “Galliard is looking at bringing new homes as well as ground-floor commercial units or leisure amenities to the site, alongside significant public realm."

He added: "The Midsummer Boulevard site is well located for enjoying Milton Keynes’ extensive shopping and leisure facilities, as well as the fast transport links into London and Birmingham."

The news of the fresh planning application will come as a blow for campaigners who formed the Save The Point group, demanding the building to be preserved and used to help disadvantaged young people, as well as a centre for information, guidance and advocacy.

They launched petitions, which gathered thousands of signatures, and also started a £10 million crowdfunding drive to buy the building.

Already the application has prompted some disapproving comments from the public, many of whom are questioning why CMK needs even more flats.

One objector wrote on the planning portal: “I cannot see the reason for this complex/development and apartments, I say this as we already have a half finished complex across the road from The Point and also another similar development underway at Saxon court, (MKGateway), and what are they doing with the demolished area behind the market that was done last year?

“With shops closing etc, I don’t see the need for any more retail outlets… The city needs more of the basic services like doctors/dentists/schools… Not flats/apartments for commuters, it needs more affordable properties for locals.”

Another protestor wrote: “ I really don't understand why we are entertaining demolishing one of the only bits of heritage we have in the new city when there are plenty of viable alternatives to make it a focal point for the population and the centre of a new meeting area for the community.

"The city centre needs an area for people to meet up and do the type of social activities that most other large cities offer in their centres. A few activities confined to Campbell Park aren't enough and this site is the perfect place to offer it.

Why not turn The Point into a central community or arts centre and landscape the abandoned cinema to the rear into an outdoor meeting space, like a square or something with communal benefit?

He added: "Instead we seem content to allow the site to be tuned into yet more bland, ugly, soulless apartment blocks, that will absolutely dwarf the entire city centre landscape and look completely at odds with everything around it. Looking at the plans, they just seem totally at odds with the rest of the centre.

“MK needs to protect what little heritage it has... The Point is our one true iconic piece of architecture and here we are ready to allow it to be ripped down for a flats.

“This plan just smacks of rank commercialism and a desire to make as much profit as possible, totally ignoring the desire and needs of the city's population”.

The Point was once the centre for all things entertainment. The £7.5 million building opened in 1985 as the very first leisure destination for the new town and was home to one of the UK’s first multiplex cinemas, along with a games arcade, a bingo hall and nightclub.

With its famous red pyramid of light visible from miles around, it was described as a 'beacon of the future' of MK,

However, after nearly 30 years, the building had become outdated and the cinema was struggling to compete with the nearby Xscape, which featured a grand 16 screen multiplex. The Point cinema finally closed in February 2015.

Campaigners even tried at one stage to get the building preserved through listed Grade II status. But Historic England refused the application on the grounds that it “lacked architectural merit”.

What do you think should happen to The Point? Tell us your views.