Central Milton Keynes to be covered in rainbows to celebrate Pride festival
Thousands of people are expected to attend
Central Milton Keynes will be covered in rainbows to to support Milton Keynes Pride Festival next month.
MyMiltonKeynes plans to make a rainbow trail along Midsummer Boulevard, from the train station, through centre:mk and over the bridge to Campbell Park, where the festival will be held on Saturday September 11.
At the entrance to the festival, there will be a colour-popping flower rainbow display ready to greet the guests.
Milton Keynes Pride is a not-for-profit community event and it attracted more than 10,000 people when it was last held in 2019.
It promises an enjoyable day that embraces the wonderful and diverse LGBTQ+ community.
Melanie Beck MBE, chief executive of MyMiltonKeynes said: “We’re proud to support this amazing community event and hope that our rainbow trail along the main boulevard and through the shopping centre will bring a smile to many faces and encourage people to support the festival and the LGBTQ+ community.
“The last festival was hugely popular and with a fantastic line up of acts this year too, we’re really looking forward to seeing what bigger and brighter things are to come at Milton Keynes Pride Festival 2021”
Find out more about Milton Keynes Pride Festival at https://miltonkeynespridefestival.com/.