The guide price for the house is 150,000

Chance to buy fire-damaged three bedroom house for as little as £150K in Milton Keynes

The property goes up for auction next month

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 6:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 6:38 pm

A three bedroom home that was severely damaged by fire in MK is going under the hammer with a guide price of £150,000.

The property, advertised on Rightmove, is in Ravigill Place on Hodge Lea and requires total refurbishment, say auctioneers Robinson & Hall.

They say it is "well located" in a quiet cul-de-sac and boasts a driveway, enclosed garden and a garage.

There is an entrance hall, a sitting room, spacious kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The auction takes place on October 14 and purchasers will be required to pay an administration fee of £1,200 including VAT.

See our gallery for a preview of the rooms.

1.

The fire damage is evident from the outside of the property, and the windows and doors have been boarded up.

Photo: Robinson & Hall

2.

A view of the living area.

Photo: Robinson & Hall

3.

The kitchen/diner is described as spacious.

Photo: Robinson & Hall

4.

There's some clearing to do in the dining area.

Photo: Robinson & Hall

