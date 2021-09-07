Chance to buy fire-damaged three bedroom house for as little as £150K in Milton Keynes

A three bedroom home that was severely damaged by fire in MK is going under the hammer with a guide price of £150,000.
The property, advertised on Rightmove, is in Ravigill Place on Hodge Lea and requires total refurbishment, say auctioneers Robinson & Hall.
They say it is "well located" in a quiet cul-de-sac and boasts a driveway, enclosed garden and a garage.
There is an entrance hall, a sitting room, spacious kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The auction takes place on October 14 and purchasers will be required to pay an administration fee of £1,200 including VAT.
See our gallery for a preview of the rooms.