Chance to meet Santa as Milton Keynes Museum celebrates A Victorian Christmas

The Christmas countdown is on with Milton Keynes Museum turning back the clock to celebrate the return of its popular Victorian Christmas.

Visitors can eat, drink and be merry with freshly roasted chestnuts and mulled wine, or a non-alcoholic alternative, served for just 20 shillings a glass, and you'll want to be in tune if you fancy joining in with the Carols in the Parlour.

As you move around the Museum you'll see all the usual attractions which will have been dressed for the festivities with volunteers suitably attired too.

There will be more seasonal surprises with Christmas sweets available at the Post Office and stocking fillers and quirky gifts sorted at the Country Market (Sat & Sun only).

Children will experience real magic – come rain or shine there will definitely be snow in the Street of Shops, and some special Christmas crafts to keep them entertained.

If you want to make things even more special for the youngsters – Santa Claus is leaving home early this year and setting up his grotto at the Museum where he will be greeting and giving gifts to boys and girls who have been good all year through.

“There is nowhere else I would rather be in the lead up to the special ho-ho-holiday,” Santa said, “This year I am setting up my grotto in the Field Study Centre in the Museum grounds. It's the perfect working space for the elves, and Rudolf and the other reindeer will be able to rest ahead of their Christmas Eve travels.

Mrs Christmas will be busy making reindeer snacks to leave out for Santa's aides on Christmas Eve – and children will be encouraged to help out.

“Christmas is one of our favourite times here,” added Museum director Bill Griffiths, “Everything is sprinkled with a little magic and the excitement is palpable.

“It's a welcome chance to escape the pressures that Christmas can bring, and to get back to the real meaning of the season of goodwill.

“Come and spend a little time with us this December and we guarantee your Christmas will be merry and bright.”