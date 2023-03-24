It boasts six double bedrooms, seven bathrooms and climate controlled wine room

If your idea of a dream home is a modern smart fully automated property, then this is it.

Combining luxury with exquisite design, this beautiful home in Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes, boasts a contemporary interior that embraces the latest in modern technology.

The property, which offers six double bedrooms, seven bathrooms and climate controlled wine room, is controlled by state of the art technology, with clever lighting system, 32 camera cctv, integrated speakers and high speed 900kb internet.

Situated in an exclusive location, this unique property offers a fantastic lifestyle thanks to its high end upgrades.A generous plot offers the benefit of a landscaped garden and privacy with ample parking, private gates and beautiful exterior lighting.

Inside the owners has gone above and beyond creating a home with the ultimate wow factor with quality from floor to ceiling.

The incredible detail starts from the moment you arrive at the unique oversized front door with finger print recognition, to the impressive marble effect Porcelanosa tiling that’s heated and stretches the entire ground floor accommodation, leading through all ground floor zones of the home via the lounge, snug, dining area, kitchen, lounge, family room, utility, cloakroom, shower room and climate controlled wine room.

The impressive bespoke kitchen with centre Island features a range of quality Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances comprising of multiple ovens, combi microwave, coffee machine and warming drawer Induction hob and twin extractor above. Further integrated appliances include two full height fridges and a full height freezer.

The separate utility room offers a range of matching wall and floor units to the main kitchen with space for white goods.

The glass wine room is temperature controlled by Bluetooth, and benefits from built in storage and secondary temperature chiller for wines that require a separate temperature.The first floor accommodation is accessed via the grand staircase, leading to a large reception area ideal for relaxing and unwinding and is fitted with underfloor heating throughout and air conditioning.

The master bedroom provides a grand space creating the perfect retreat, with private designated dressing area fitted with quality wardrobes and storage, the generous principle bedroom is accompanied with it's own stylish en-suite bathroom comprising of panel bath, walk in double shower, low level wc and contemporary wash hand basin.All six bedrooms are finished to an exceptional standard, and accompanied with their very own en-suite facilities and built in wardrobes, ensuring every family member and guest continue to experience the finest luxury whilst in the home.

The landing area has space for a second staircase if further rooms are required, as the loft has two further bedrooms and two bathrooms that could be completed and used if required.

The rear garden features a beautiful composite deck, ideal for entertaining and relaxing, and large artificial grass area enclosed by timber fencing.

The property in Aldwycks Close, Shenley Church End, is on the market with offers invited over £1,750,000.

For more details contact selling agents Taylor Walsh of Milton Keynes, call 01908 103473.

