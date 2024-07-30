The ancient property was once part of the former St Paul’s College, founded in 1863, but later became an orphange called the Fegans Home For Boys.

Grade II listed, it has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spiral staircase within the turret.

It is being sold by Connells estate agents for offers over £800,000.

A spokesperson said: “Maintaining its gothic style, the property has been modernised but retains many character features including gothic style windows, stained glass, exposed timber beams and high ceilings.

"The spiral staircase has foot indentations and hand chisel marks visible, showing the age and masses of character which continues throughout the property.

“The ground floor benefits from exposed brickwork, archways including one with a bespoke, solid oak door and gothic windows showing views onto the playing field or front garden.

The first floor holds bedroom 1 and 3 and the shower room while the top floor holds the other two bedrooms as well as the stunning bathroom with large circular window overlooking the playing fields. "

The property has private front and rear gardens, a large garage and off-street parking for multiple vehicles.

