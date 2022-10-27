Chance to reserve brand new apartment at retirement housing development in Milton Keynes

People looking for the perfect retirement accommodation are being given the chance to reserve an apartment at a new development in Westcroft, Milton Keynes.

The exclusive properties at the McCarthy Stone’s forthcoming Bluebell House Retirement Living Plus development, have now been released for off-plan sales.

Bluebell House has been exclusively designed for retirees aged 70 and over so they can continue enjoying their independent lifestyle, rather than worrying about the upkeep of a larger property. The development has already received a high level of interest from those who are looking to downsize to an apartment within a community full of like-minded people.

An artist's impression of McCarthy Stone's Bluebell House retirement living development, in Westcroft, Milton Keynes

Once complete, Bluebell House will comprise 46 one and two-bedroom apartments, with first occupants expected in in spring 2023.

The development will have plenty to offer, including an on-site bistro serving seasonally inspired menus for breakfast and lunch every day. In addition, a stunning wellness suite, which will have a salon offering a range of relaxing treatments, a hotel-style guest suite for when family and friends come to visit, as well as a beautifully landscaped garden will be maintained all year round and provide a setting for many social activities during the summer months.

The sales release at Bluebell House also marks an important milestone for the Milton Keynes community, as, when the development is finalised, it is set to bring a financial boost to the local area.

According to the latest report by Homes for Later Living, retirement housing creates more local economic value and local jobs than any other type of residential development1. It is also estimated that those living in a typical retirement development, such as Bluebell House, will generate £550,000 of spending per year, with £347,000 going to local shops on the high street1. This will in turn help to support retail jobs and further enhance the local economy in Milton Keynes.

Sam Watkins, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are really pleased to launch the forthcoming Bluebell House in Milton Keynes. It has been reported that people living in retirement housing are more likely to spend money locally than people of the same age living elsewhere1, so the new McCarthy Stone Retirement Living Plus development is set to provide much-needed added investment for the local area.

"This will ultimately help keep local shops and services in Milton Keynes open, whether it be the butchers or the local café, and will benefit many other businesses that often make up the heart of our communities.”

One-bedroom apartments at Bluebell House start from £273,000 with two-bedroom apartments available from £377,500. Rental and part-buy, part-rent options are also available to make moving even easier.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

