Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits Milton Keynes business ahead of upcoming tax cut

While visiting Speedy Services in MK, Chancellor Sunak talked about the £37 billion support package to help with the cost of living crisis and praised the business for supporting Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

The equipment business has sent 287 generators to Ukraine to help people facing power cuts as a result of the ongoing invasion, which is a third of the UK Government’s total donation.

Rishi Sunak (Photo by Daniel LEAL / various sources / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Sunak said: “It was fantastic to hear about the work Speedy Services is doing to support people in Ukraine – people all across the UK are doing their part as we stand against Putin’s illegal invasion.”

The main purpose of the Chancellor’s visit was to inform staff of next month’s £6 billion tax cut worth up to £330 a year to 30 million people in the UK as a result of the National Insurance Contributions threshold rise.

He also discussed the government’s £37 billion of support to help with the cost of living, which will see all households get £400 off their energy bills and more than 8 million of the most households get £1,200 in support in total.

The 42-year-old held court with around 50 Speedy Services staff members and heard their thoughts and questions about rising household bills, and the Government’s plans to help them.

He said: “I know that many people have felt anxious in recent months about rising costs and it was great to hear some of the questions from Speedy Services staff here in Milton Keynes.

“From next month our cut to National Insurance means that many of the staff here, and millions of others around the UK, will have £330 more a year in their pockets.

“And our £37 billion package of support is giving £400 off every household’s energy bill and paying £1,200 to the 8 million most vulnerable households.

“No Government could shield people from all of the global pressures we face, but where we can act we have.”

A Government spokesman reported that Milton Keynes has received £22.7million from the Towns Fund, more than £625,000 from the Cultural Recovery Fund and a new innovation hub, named Smart City Living Lab.

The lab is designed to educate and support start-up businesses, the Government provided £2 million funding for the building.