Changes to be made to controversial tip booking system in Milton Keynes

Ruling councillors have made changes to MK's tip booking system - but they have refused to scrap it completely.

People will now be able to book same day appointments to dump their rubbish, providing there are slots available.

And drivers can also switch vehicles as the system will now allow them to change their registration number at the last minute.

Same day appointments will now be available

The moves follow a review of the tip booking system, which was introduced during lockdown last year.

Opposition Conservative councillors want to see the system scrapped, claiming it has led to an increase in fly tipping because some residents refuse to wait to an appointment.

But the ruling Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance coalition insists the pre-booked slots must stay.

Councillor Lauren Townsend, Labour's Cabinet member for Public Realm, said: “The Progressive Alliance conducted a review into the tip booking system and have listened to residents’ comments.

"We are now pleased that the system will offer on-the-day booking and cancellations, while also allowing visitors to change their registration details last minute.”

Meanwhile the Progressive Alliance says fly-tipping in Milton Keynes has "massively decreased" over the past year.

In August 2021, fly-tipping reports made to Milton Keynes Council fell 19% compared to the same period in 2020.

Reports have also been steadily declining over the past six months as the council continues its efforts to tackle the problem.

Cllr Townsend said: “Fly-tipping has increased nationally year on year, and we are proud that Milton Keynes has bucked this trend.

“The Progressive Alliance is doing all that we can to stop law-breakers from blighting our communities but recognise that we are in for a continuous battle. That is why we are taking a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping and will continue to prosecute those who actively break the law where necessary.”

MK Council’s fly-tipping action plan, which was unveiled in September, details how the council plans to invest more in CCTV, introduce community skips, and hand out on-the-spot fines for littering.

Councillor Paul Trendall, Lib Dem Cabinet member for Customer Services, added: “MK Council has issued 53 Fixed Penalty Notices to people that have illegally fly-tipped over the past year.