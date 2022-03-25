Changes to law to crackdown on motorists using mobile phones in Milton Keynes

Harsher rules on using a phone when driving are being rolled out across Milton Keynes and the rest of the UK today.

Police have warned that the consequences of using a mobile phone at the wheel can be "catastrophic".

The law changes mean that drivers using a device could be slapped with an immediate £200 fine and penalty points.

Changes to law come in from today to crackdown on motorists using mobile phones

These punishments can be given out for a number of reasons which include:

> Illuminating the screen

> Checking the time on your phone

> Checking notifications

> Unlocking the device

> Making, receiving, or rejecting a telephone or internet-based call

> Sending, receiving or uploading a photo or video

> Utilising camera, video, or sound recording

> Drafting any text

> Accessing any stored data such as documents, books, audio files, photos, videos, films, playlists, notes or messages

> Accessing an app

> Accessing the internet

There are now only two situations where using a phone while driving is acceptable.

These are when making a call in an emergency and it is not practical to stop.

And using contactless payment for a service like drive-thrus and tolls.

Sgt Dave Hazlett, of the Road Safety Unit, said: "Data shows you are four times more likely to be involved in a collision if you use a mobile phone while driving.

"The consequences of using a mobile phone at the wheel can be catastrophic, and you are placing not only yourself but other road users at significant risk.

"While the large majority of motorists will already avoid using their phone in these circumstances, this is an important change and one all road users should take note of.

"This change to the legislation closes several loopholes, and is an important step forward for road safety."

The law still applies if you’re stopped at traffic lights, queuing in traffic or supervising a learner driver.