Channel 4 TV show searches for Milton Keynes people willing to adopt rescue dog

Channel 4 s popular TV programme The Dog House is looking for people in MK willing to adopt a rescue dog and star in the show.

Production company Five Mile Films and we are making a new series of the show, which is filmed with Wood Green animal charity in Cambridgeshire.

The charity specialises in matching their rescue dogs with would-be owners and The Dog House follows this process, getting to know the characters and histories of the rescue dogs.

"We are currently searching for people who are thinking about rehoming a rescue dog, and who would be up for sharing their various reasons for doing so," said a spokesman for the show,

"In previous series, we found that there were many reasons people might be considering bringing a dog into their life – loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise, to live in the moment more, to name a few," he added.