Channel 4 TV show searches for Milton Keynes people willing to adopt rescue dog
Their progress will be filmed for the popular show The Dog House
Channel 4 s popular TV programme The Dog House is looking for people in MK willing to adopt a rescue dog and star in the show.
Production company Five Mile Films and we are making a new series of the show, which is filmed with Wood Green animal charity in Cambridgeshire.
The charity specialises in matching their rescue dogs with would-be owners and The Dog House follows this process, getting to know the characters and histories of the rescue dogs.
"We are currently searching for people who are thinking about rehoming a rescue dog, and who would be up for sharing their various reasons for doing so," said a spokesman for the show,
"In previous series, we found that there were many reasons people might be considering bringing a dog into their life – loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise, to live in the moment more, to name a few," he added.
You can apply to take part in the show here.