'Chaos' for customers as popular credit union bank temporarily closes down in Milton Keynes

A credit union community bank that is backed by Milton Keynes Council has been accused of causing chaos to customers by "temporarily closing".

Swan Credit Union is a not-for profit company that gives members loans and helps them save money.

MK Council

But over the past week its activity has ground to a halt and its phones have not been answered - causing some customers to panic.

One customer said: "I have my child benefit paid to them and they load onto my prepaid card. I was due my child benefit last Wednesday but haven't received it. They have turned their phone lines off and are not replying to emails."

Today a spokesman for Milton Keynes Council said Swan Credit Union was 'temporarily closed as they relocate - to the council's own offices'.

He said: "Every account holder was sent an email with instructions on how they can access their account during this period. As part of this, the online system will be upgraded providing better access for customers."