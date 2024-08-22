Character-filled former pub comes on the market in desirable Milton Keynes village

By Sally Murrer
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:40 BST
A former 18th century pub has come on the market in an MK village – and it could be turned into a stunning house.

The former Malting House Pub is in Stoke Goldington High Street and currently has planning permission for B2 – general industrial use.

But subject to permission, it could be turned into a house, say agents Christie & Co.

The premises come complete with a detached barn, ample parking and a rear garden, they say. They are being marketed leasehold at a rent of £40,000 a year – £3,330 a month – but freehold options are also available.

After the pub closed, the building was used as an interior design company showroom. The downstairs was fitted with new bathrooms, a kitchem carpets and storage but the upstairs still needs modernisation.

View more details on Rightmove here and flick through our gallery of photographs.

The pub itself dates back to the 18th century

1. Former pub up for grabs in Milton Keynes

The pub itself dates back to the 18th century Photo: Christie

A rear view of the building

2. Former pub up for grabs in Milton Keynes

A rear view of the building Photo: Christie

There is a detached barn in the grounds

3. Fromer pub up for grabs in Milton Keynes

There is a detached barn in the grounds Photo: Christie

Part of the moderrnised downstairs area

4. Former pub up for grabs in Milton Keynes

Part of the moderrnised downstairs area Photo: Christie

