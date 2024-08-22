Character-filled former pub comes on the market in desirable Milton Keynes village

The former Malting House Pub is in Stoke Goldington High Street and currently has planning permission for B2 – general industrial use.

But subject to permission, it could be turned into a house, say agents Christie & Co.

The premises come complete with a detached barn, ample parking and a rear garden, they say. They are being marketed leasehold at a rent of £40,000 a year – £3,330 a month – but freehold options are also available.

After the pub closed, the building was used as an interior design company showroom. The downstairs was fitted with new bathrooms, a kitchem carpets and storage but the upstairs still needs modernisation.

