Character house in coveted Milton Keynes town to be auctioned at bargain price of £160K - but it needs some work

The three bed property is in Coronation Road and needs considerable rennovation.

It is being sold by Robinson & Hall Auctions of Buckingham at an auction to be held in MK in a few weeks’ time..

A spokesperson for the company said: “Although the condition of the house is poor, it offers an excellent opportunity to refurbish and to enlarge, subject to any necessary local authority consents.”

The end terrace house still has some original fireplaces in the bedroom and an 22ft long sitting and dining room. It also boastgs a good size back garden.

“We will be holding open-house viewings at the beginning of October. As soon as the dates and times have been set, we will let everyone know who has registered for the legal pack via e-mail, and they will also be published on our website,” said the Robinson and Hall spokesperson.

The auction will be held at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Timbold Drive, Milton Keynes, on Wednesday October 16, starting at 1 noon. It’s a public auction so people can just turn up on the day and do not need to pre-register.

More details of the house, including the floorplan, can be viewed on Rightmove here.

1 . Bargain Milton Keynes house up for auction The kitchen needs gutting Photo: Robinson & Hall Photo Sales

2 . Bargain Milton Keynes house up for auction There is a spacious lounge diner Photo: Robinson & Hall Photo Sales

3 . Bargain Milton Keynes house up for auction The living room area Photo: Robinson & Hall Photo Sales