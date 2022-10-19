A charity that successfully steers young people away from drugs and knife crime has been ordered to leave its base at The Point by tomorrow (Thursday).

Return MK provides alternative education in music and film-making to engage youngsters who’ve been excluded from mainstream schools or have been involved in crime.

Over the past two years, the charity has proved a resounding success story, working with 150 teens referred through police, the council and the Youth Offending team and finding them work and apprenticeships.

The Point at CMK

It shares the space at The Point in CMK with Willen Hospice, who opened a large charity store there three months ago, in July.

"There is plenty of room for both charities to share the building. It’s not a problem at all,” said a spokesman for Return MK.

The owners of The Point, property developers Galliard Homes, are about to lodge a planning application to demolish the building and build £150m worth of housing and commercial units on the iconic site.

Galliard has instructed Return MK to pack up and leave, saying they “need the space” because they are “at a critical point in the planning process”.

Advertisement

Return MK engages young people though music and film-making and then finds them work

The move has annoyed Milton Keynes Council leader Pete Marland, who has today (Wednesday) instructed council officers to contact the Galliard and ask them to reconsider their stance with Return MK.

Ironically, the Willen Hospice shop has not been asked to go, though it has a temporary rolling tenancy. But even if planning permission is granted, demolition could be a considerable time away.

Return MK has fully-fledged film and music studios in the building, using these to teach young people alternative skills and spark their interest. Finding other affordable premises large enough to take all the equipment would be almost impossible, they say.

Advertisement

They occupied the building on a lease drawn up by the previous owners, Hammerson, and a break clause was included in that lease should development be imminent.

Willen Hospice can stay at The Point

"Galliard have now taken advantage of this break clause to make us leave,” said the charity spokesman. “We don’t understand why we have to go yet Willen Hospice is allowed to stay.

"It’s as though they are favouring the bigger charity and picking on us because we are smaller,” he claimed. “The young people we help will be the victims of all this.”

Advertisement

Pete Marland said described the situation as “really upsetting”.

He said: “We know the smaller charities within The Point do great work for the community… When the new owner bought the building I met with them and was very clear that they needed to be mindful of community activity they hosted.”

Council leader Pete Marland is annoyed

Pete added: “I have asked MK City Council officers to try to make contact with the building owners to ask them to reconsider, or at least give them a suitable amount of time to find alternative premises.

Advertisement

"I will do all I can to help.”

A spokesman for Galliard told the Citizen: “Our agents who oversee the building have engaged regularly with ReturnMK including updating them regularly on the building and the terms of their tenancy. Sadly, we have had to exercise the break clause for ReturnMK. It is important to note this is not an eviction. The lease has been brought to an end using the break clause in the tenancy. The charity was well aware of its existence due to dialogue with our managing agents.”

He added: “We are very proud of the work we do to support local charities where we are based, which is evident from the current charities that reside in the building. All have been given rent free space within our site, including Willen Hopsice and a return-to-work charity.

“We always strive to support local organisations and charities where we are based. Since acquiring the site we have ensured ReturnMK have had rent free access and have supported their work. Throughout this relationship we have been in constant dialogue with the organisation and they have always been aware of our intentions to regenerate The Point.

Advertisement

"We are now at a critical point in the planning process and now need the space to bring forward our designs and share our proposals with the local community.”

When asked why Return MK had to go while Willen Hospice could stay, the spokesman said: “ Due to Willen Hospice’s location on the site they are not having to leave imminently. They are however aware of our plans and that at some stage their premises will need to be vacated in order to bring forward the redevelopment the site.”

A spokesman said: "Working with joint venture partner DS Real Estate, Galliard is looking at bringing new homes as well as ground-floor commercial units or leisure amenities to the site, alongside significant public realm."The news comes as a blow for campaigners who formed the Save The Point group, who wanted the building to be preserved an used to help disadvantaged young people, as well as a centre for information, guidance and advocacy.

ReturnMK works closely with schools, colleges and other youth activity providers to ensure that we can give students the best service.

Advertisement

We also have initiatives that incorporate after-school activities and holiday projects. Although our service originates from a music and multimedia prospective, ReturnMK have developed and expanded to now include vocational and business training, an enterprise scheme and an outreach program.

The added support services that we provide are created from the many issues and problems young people face in life and bring along with them when engaging at ReturnMK and from the procedural requirements of local authorities.

Apprenticeships are provided through working with our partners such as The Youth Breakthrough Project and SABA who are providing a range of apprenticeships for students at present