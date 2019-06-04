Charity cycle ride was huge success in Milton Keynes

More than 400 riders completed a cycling challenge on Sunday to raise money for MK Snap and the Spinal Injuries Association.

The fourth annual charity event, called BCG Sportive 2019, was organised by Broughton Cycling Group.

Action from the bike ride

One of the riders was Mike Fitsell, a Costs Lawyer from Osborne Morris & Morgan. His brother and sister both attend MK Snap, which offers education, life skills, work preparation and opportunities to people with learning difficulties.

Mike said he was only too happy to take part in the event to ‘give back’ and raise funds for the charity.

The sportive, which is in its fourth year, offered riders a choice of three different routes - the new

Cheeky 25-mile, the Classic 50-mile and the Epic 75-mile – all around the stunning villages

surrounding Milton Keynes, Bucks and Beds.

Avid cyclist Mike, said:“It was a lovely day out with pretty much ideal weather conditions. In the end I cycled 81.37 miles – after cycling to the start as well."

Osborne Morris & Morgan supplied the 400 riders with water bottles for the event.

You can support Mike online here.