Charity ensures pupils have happy days at special school in Milton Keynes

Fifteen volunteers from the charity offered Romans Fields School a day’s work doing anything they required,
The school gave them a garden project, to work on the pond and woodland area so the children can enjoy outdoor activities such as pond dipping, building dens,
campfires and learning about native plants and wildlife.
Romans Field has 56 children aged between five whose primary needs are social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH). They have recently expanded and now support children with significant complex needs, who follow the bespoke curriculum Romans Field curriculum.
The special school serves the wider Milton Keynes area but also educates children from Northampton, Luton, Buckinghamshire, and Bedfordshire. They support the youngsters to develop the knowledge, skills and character to make the most of their life chances, socially, emotionally and academically.