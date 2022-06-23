Charity ensures pupils have happy days at special school in Milton Keynes

Fifteen volunteers from the charity offered Romans Fields School a day’s work doing anything they required,

The school gave them a garden project, to work on the pond and woodland area so the children can enjoy outdoor activities such as pond dipping, building dens,

campfires and learning about native plants and wildlife.

The garden and pond area at Romans Field School in MK

Romans Field has 56 children aged between five whose primary needs are social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH). They have recently expanded and now support children with significant complex needs, who follow the bespoke curriculum Romans Field curriculum.