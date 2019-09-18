Charity event to help the homeless in Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes rearranged

A charity event to raise funds to help homeless people in Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes has been rearranged and takes place this weekend.

Organised by the charity Hope for the Homeless, the event was due to take place in Linslade on Saturday August 10 but was cancelled on the day because strong winds made the site unsafe.

It has now been re-arranged and will take place at the same venue, Stoke Road, on Saturday September 21.

HopeFest is described as a 'family festival' featuring live music, children's rides, entertainment, food stalls and a bar tent.

Performers on the day are Eliza Sunderland, Jodie Erica Music, Crissy Acoustic, The Apricot Hounds, Tinlin and The Zeroes.

It will be taking place at the site where car boot sales are held between 1pm and 6pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults with children free and they can be reserved by visiting Hope for the Homeless MK's Facebook page.