A charity fashion show complete with fizz and canapes is to be held next month at the centre:mk.

Organised by MyMiltonKeynes partnership of businesses, the event will raise funds for the Neonatal Unit at Milton Keynes Hospital.

The show will be held from 5.30pm in Middleton Hall, outside John Lewis, on November 17 - World Prematurity Day. Tickets are priced at £20 per person and are available here.

centre:mk

A limited number of places are available, so people are encouraged to secure theirs as quickly as possible to avoid disappointment

Guests will be treated to some of the season’s best looks, shown off through demonstrations and exclusive offers. After the show, fashionistas will be able to visit John Lewis for some exclusive after-hours shopping.

There will also be a raffle with an array of prizes.

Vanessa Holmes, who is head of Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, said: “MyMiltonKeynes has been an avid supporter of the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity for many years, and we couldn’t be happier that they’re chosen to support us again at their Fashion & Gifting event.”

One in ten babies in and around Milton Keynes is born prematurely and last year the hard-working Neonatal Unit saw around 425 admissions.

MyMiltonKeynes is a business-funded partnership that gives companies within the Central Milton Keynes area the power to get together, decide what improvements they want to make in their city centre and how they will be managed.