Charity founder from Milton Keynes honoured by Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Ross Hockham is a self-taught astronomer and wanted to encourage other people to take greater interest in studying the skies and use astronomy as a tool for bringing people together.

Starting off as a Facebook group, which now has over 25,000 members, he launched the charity, ‘UK Astronomy’, which provides interactive talks, workshops, and events, including running visits to schools, care homes and local community groups across Bucks, Beds and Northants and hosting star-gazing sessions from his mobile observatory.

Ross also runs monthly photo competitions, a podcast, and sky guides, and is about to launch a new service with a mobile inflatable planetarium to help further educate children, students, community groups and event participants.

Ross Hockham founded the 'UK Astronomy' charity

Ross said: “It’s an honour for our charity to be nominated for this award. I would like to dedicate it to all our volunteers, supporters and everyone who has helped us throughout the years to educate and inspire others.”

Ross is the 1954th person to receive the Prime Minister’s UK daily Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a difference where they live.