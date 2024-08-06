Charity fundraising day held in honour of Milton Keynes referee who was Chelsea's biggest fan
Bletchley born and bred Ernie Jennings died a year ago, just seven weeks after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Known as The Legend throughout the footballing community, he was widely known in Milton Keynes as a skilled referee and spent 30 years officiating at matches.
He was a lifelong supporter of Chelsea, travelling to home, away and European games. His famous quote every week before travelling by train to a Chelsea game was ‘On our way to see the only team in London to win the champions league twice’
A plaque bearing his name is now on display on the Stamford bridge memorial wall.
On Saturday, Ernie’s family organised a fundraising day tor raise money for research into pancreatic cancer. There was a charity golf match followed by a disco and raffle at the Cricketers pub in Oldbrook.
The event raised £1377.
