Charity fundraising day held in honour of Milton Keynes referee who was Chelsea's biggest fan

By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:43 BST
A charity fundraising day has been in memory of a popular city referee whose passion was Chelsea Football Club.

Bletchley born and bred Ernie Jennings died a year ago, just seven weeks after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Known as The Legend throughout the footballing community, he was widely known in Milton Keynes as a skilled referee and spent 30 years officiating at matches.

He was a lifelong supporter of Chelsea, travelling to home, away and European games. His famous quote every week before travelling by train to a Chelsea game was ‘On our way to see the only team in London to win the champions league twice’

Ernie Jennings was a local football legend

A plaque bearing his name is now on display on the Stamford bridge memorial wall.

On Saturday, Ernie’s family organised a fundraising day tor raise money for research into pancreatic cancer. There was a charity golf match followed by a disco and raffle at the Cricketers pub in Oldbrook.

The event raised £1377.

