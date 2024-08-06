Charity fundraising day held in honour of Milton Keynes referee who was Chelsea's biggest fan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity fundraising day has been in memory of a popular city referee whose passion was Chelsea Football Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bletchley born and bred Ernie Jennings died a year ago, just seven weeks after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Known as The Legend throughout the footballing community, he was widely known in Milton Keynes as a skilled referee and spent 30 years officiating at matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a lifelong supporter of Chelsea, travelling to home, away and European games. His famous quote every week before travelling by train to a Chelsea game was ‘On our way to see the only team in London to win the champions league twice’

Ernie Jennings was a local football legend

A plaque bearing his name is now on display on the Stamford bridge memorial wall.

On Saturday, Ernie’s family organised a fundraising day tor raise money for research into pancreatic cancer. There was a charity golf match followed by a disco and raffle at the Cricketers pub in Oldbrook.

The event raised £1377.